Why Ikara turned down Police offer for KCCA

Tom Ikara is a close to completing a move to league champions KCCA after turning down an offer from Police FC.

The young custodian whose contract with Kirinya Jinja SS still runs till June this year is bound to join the Kasasiro in the January transfer window.

Ikara is most likely to play second fiddle to Charles Lukwago at Lugogo but close sources reveal why he prefers KCCA over a move to the 2005 league champions.

“Police approached him and he was willing to move until KCCA tabled an offer,” said a source close to the player.

He targets continental football with KCCA and also feels playing for the champions will offer him more opportunity to play for the national team.

Ikara is seen as a replacement for the experienced Benjamin Ochan who is likely to leave the club in the window.