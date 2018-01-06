Mapinduzi Cup 2018: Yanga humbles Taifa Jang’ombe to go joint top of group B

2018 Mapinduzi Cup (Friday Results):

Group B:

Yanga 2-0 Taifa Jang’ombe

Taifa Jang’ombe Mlandege 0-3 Singida United

Group A:

URA 1-0 Azam

Tanzania Premier League club Yanga outwitted Zanzibar outfit Taifa Jang’ombe 2-0 in a group B match at the 2018 Mapinduzi Cup on Friday.

Ibrahim Ajib shot Yanga ahead in the third minute of the added time at the close of the first half.

Yohana Nkonda got the second on the hour mark as Yanga secured their third victory in the annual championship.

Yanga now has 9 points, same as fellow Tanzanians Singida United.

On Friday, Singida United also attained their third straight victory at the annual championships.

This followed a convincing 3-0 victory against Mlandege during a one sided group B match.

Danny Usengimana, Ally Kenny and Mundia Lubinda were on target for Singida United who have 9 points as Yanga but have a superior goal difference.

Singidia United now maintains the summit status aloft group B in the six team group.

Meanwhile, Uganda’s representatives at the tournament Uganda Revenue Authority also won their second game against Azam to go top of group A with 7 points.

URA’s winning goal was scored by midfielder Nicholas Kagaba in the 32nd minute.

Group A will witness a mother of all battles when Azam hosts Simba on Saturday.