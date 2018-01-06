Mohamed Salah: I want to be Egypt’s Greatest Footballer Ever

© Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

Newly crowned African Player of the Year Mohamed Salah says he targets being the best ever football player from Egypt.

The Liverpool forward enjoyed a tremendous 2017 with both club and country and now says, he wants to take over as Egypt’s best ever.

“Since I became a professional, I have wanted to be the best player ever in Egypt,” he said in an interview. “So I know what I want and I know how to do it. I am working hard every day and improving myself,” he added.

Egypt has produced great players among others Mohamed Aboutrika, Hossam Hassan and Ahmed Mido.

FIFA 2018 World Cup

Salah helped the Pharaohs end a 28 year wait for an appearance at the World Cup by qualifying for FIFA 2018 edition in Russia and he is optimistic the team will do well.

“I think we have a good team and we did well in the African Cup and the qualification for the World cup, everybody saw that. I am very excited about the World cup and I am very sure we can make something special.