Mubiru backs Ogik after Kaweesa departure

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Police FC Coach Abdallah Mubiru believes Norman Ogik has all the qualities of a fantastic centre forward and says he will take over from Hood Kaweesa.

Kaweesa earned a move to Zambia’s Buildcon following an impressive first half of the season in which he scored seven goals and Mubiru feels in Ogik, they have a man to take over.

Ogik scored only two goals in the first half of the season but the gaffer ain’t worried he will up his game.

“I have no doubts in his abilities as a centre forward,” said Mubiru. “He struggled a bit in the first round but that was down to many factors including being new and not getting enough playing time,” he added.

He now has a chance to establish himself as our main centre forward and I believe he can ably do so.

Ogik, a signing from Sadolin Paints in the August window started a handful of games for the Cops as Kaweesa was preferred but always had an impact whenever played.

Mubiru also hinted at signing another striker to compliment Ogik and Basan Saafi.