City Oilers 74-72 KIU Titans (OT) | Oilers lead series 1-0

If the opening game of the 2017 National Basketball League finals between City Oilers and KIU Titans is anything to go by, the series are going to be very competitive.

It required an extra five minutes for defending champions Oilers to see off first timers Titans 74-72 at the sold out Lugogo Indoor Stadium.

When referee Fredrick Kirabo threw the ball up at tip-off, the Arena was half empty but it was full in no time. KIU’s center Kijogoo Mwalimu won the tip and the Titans controlled the first possession that yielded nothing as Mwalimu missed the jumper.

Titans’ point guard Chris Omanye put the first points on the board with a lay-up and in response, Jimmy Enabu made his first of the 11 trips to line. With five lead changes and a three of ties in the first quarter that Titans edged 16-14, it was game on!

The second quarter was scrappy for both sides especially offensively, jerking many shots and at times missing easy lay-ups. However, the production was equal and KIU maintained the 2-point advantage heading to the locker rooms for the halftime break.

City Oilers controlled the third quarter as KIU struggled on the glass. Enabu erased the deficit and Landry Ndikumana’s baseline drive for dunk to tie the game at 32 with 5:51 to play sent the fans to their feet. Oilers led 44-37 heading into the fourth quarter.

Brian Ssetongo hit back-to-back jumpers and Stephen Omony (9 points, 11 rebounds) added another at the start of the fourth quarter stretching Oilers’ lead to 13 points. At this stage, it was like life had been sucked out of the crowd.

However, Oscar Muge’s baseline jumper ignited a 13-2 run for Titans that breathed life back into the crowd forcing City Oilers coach Mandy Juruni to call for time with just under five minutes to play.

Turning Point

With 1:33 to play and KIU trailing 59-54, Sudi Ulanga hit a 3-pointer but Omony responded in equal measure from the top of the mountain with 1:17.

Kuzungu rushed to shoot from deep hitting an undershot but was bailed out by Enabu’s slippery hands. Brian Wathum called for time and on return Denis Balungu was sent to the line connecting 2-of-3 throws and Titans trailed by 3 with 18 seconds to play.

With just a single team foul, Titans quickly accumulated the fouls and sent Enabu to the line. The guard who was poor on the night at stripe fluffed both throws. Omanye picked the rebound, quickly drove across the floor and found Balungu who connected from deep to send the game into overtime.

Overtime

Both sides playing cautiously with neither assuming more than a 4-points lead. With 18 seconds to play and the game tied at 72, Juruni called for time and on return, Enabu ran out the clock to take the last shot. His pull-up jumper drew steel but Ndikumana (6 points, 11 rebounds) tipped the ball in at the horn for Oilers to escape with a 74-72 win.

Enabu scored game high 17 points to go with 6 assists to lead Oilers, Jonah Otim added 16 points while James Okello scored 12 points and picked 12 rebounds.

Sudi Ulanga scored 16 to lead Titans, Chris Omanye had 15 points and handed out 7 assists while Balungi netted 14 points.

Game 2 of the is on Sunday, January 7 at 5:30 pm on the same floor.