Onyango’s Mamelodi Sundowns fall away to Polokwane City

Abasa Premiership:
- Polokwane City 3-2 Mamelodi Sundowns
Mamelodi Sundowns fell 3-2 away to Polokwane City during the Abasa Premiership league match played at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday evening.
Sammy Seabi, Zimbabwean striker Walter Tatenda Musona and Rodney Ramagalela all beat Dennis Onyango in between the Brazilians’ goal posts.
Bernard Molekwa’s troops had ended the year on a sound footing by beating Chippa United 1-0.
George Lebese had scored for the Brazilians as early as the 2nd minute of the game as they took a 1-0 lead heading to the half time break.
Oupa Manyisa had scored the other goal for Mamelodi.
Despite the loss, Sundowns remain on top of the log table with 28 points from 15 league games.
They take on Ajax Cape Town midweek.