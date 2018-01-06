Onyango’s Mamelodi Sundowns fall away to Polokwane City

Abasa Premiership:

Polokwane City 3-2 Mamelodi Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns fell 3-2 away to Polokwane City during the Abasa Premiership league match played at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday evening.

Sammy Seabi, Zimbabwean striker Walter Tatenda Musona and Rodney Ramagalela all beat Dennis Onyango in between the Brazilians’ goal posts.

Bernard Molekwa’s troops had ended the year on a sound footing by beating Chippa United 1-0.

George Lebese had scored for the Brazilians as early as the 2nd minute of the game as they took a 1-0 lead heading to the half time break.

Oupa Manyisa had scored the other goal for Mamelodi.

Despite the loss, Sundowns remain on top of the log table with 28 points from 15 league games.

They take on Ajax Cape Town midweek.

Polokwane City XI: George Chigova (G.K), Thabiso Semenya, Simphiwe Hlongwane, Walter Maponyane, Sibusiso Mbonani, Sammy Seabi, Rodney Ramagalela, Salulani Phiri (54′ Lorence Vilakazi), Rendan Ndou, Jabulani Maluleke, Walter Tatenda Musona (78′ Bongile Thanduxolo Booi)

Mamelodi Sundowns XI: Denis Onyango (G.K), Tebogo Langerman, Motjeka Madisha, Ricardo dos Santos Nascimento, Calvin Anele Ngcongca (46′ Siyanda Desmond Zwane), Oupa Manyisa, Hlompho Kekana (88′ Yannick Krahiré Zakri), Samuel Tiyani Mabunda, George Lebese (46′ Anthony Laffor), Themba Zwane, Percy Tau