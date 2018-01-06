Pallisa to host KCCA in test match

Friendly Match: Saturday, 6th January 2018

Pallisa Vs KCCA

At Pallisa play ground (4 p.m)

Pallisa is set to host the reigning Uganda Premier League premier champions, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club in a friendly match on Saturday, 6th January 2018 in Pallisa.

The build up was confirmed by the KCCA F.C management as part of the January league break in preparation for the up coming second round.

With the league in a month long break because of the 2018 CHAN tournament in Morocco, the KCCA manager Mike Mutebi is expected to field players who have been training with the team in the window as Steven Bengo, Peter Kyobe, goalkeeper Tom Ikara and others.

KCCA has 9 players on the Uganda Cranes CHAN team.

These are; goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan, defenders Dennis Timothy Awanyi, Mustapha Kizza and Isaac Muleme.

The others are creative midfielder Muzamiru Mutyaba, Ibrahim Sadam Juma, Paul Mucureezi as well as forwards Muhammed Shaban and Derrick Nsibambi.

The league is expected to return early February 2018 for the second round after the completion of the CHAN tournament in Morocco.