Practice match: Waiswa, Lwanga and Sadam start for Uganda Cranes against Guinea

Practice Match:

Saturday, 6th January 2018: Uganda Cranes Vs Guinea – Rabat (9 p.m, East African Standard Time)

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Uganda Cranes take on Guinea in the first of the two international build up matches prior to the 2018 African Nations Championship in Morocco on Saturday evening in Rabat.

The game will also mark the start of an epoch for the new coach, Frenchman Sebastien Desabre.

The starting eleven named by Desabre is a compacted midfield affair of five players – Tadeo Lwanga, Moses Waiswa, Milton Karisa, Ibrahim Sadam Juma and Allan Kyambadde.

Only KCCA striker Derrick Nsibambi is the natural center forward on the starting team.

Clubmate Benjamin Ochan starts in between the goal posts ahead of Isma Watenga and U-20 first choice shot stopper Saidi Keni.

Nico Wakiro Wadada is preferred at the right back as Isaac Muleme commands the left back position.

Team captain Bernard Muwanga and Timothy Denis Awany are the two central defensive players.

The match will be played at the FUS Stadium in Rabat city.

On Tuesday, 9th January 2018, Uganda Cranes will play the final build up against Congo (Brazzaviile).

After the two matches, Desabre will name the final 23 man team as required by the CAF regulations.

Uganda Cranes XI:

Benjamin Ochan (GK), Nico Wakiro Wadada, Isaac Muleme, Denis Timothy Awanyi, Bernard Muwanga (Captain), Taddeo Lwanga, Milton Karisa, Moses Waiswa, Derrick Nsibambi, Ibrahim Sadam Juma, Allan Kyambadde

CHAN 2018 (Uganda Cranes Group Stage Fixtures) – Group B