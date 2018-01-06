Senkatuka on target in Uganda Cranes’ stalemate with Guinea | Friendly match

Practice Match:

Uganda Cranes 1-1 Guinea

FUFA Media

Striker Nelson Senkatuka was on target as Uganda Cranes rallied from a goal down to draw with Guinea 1 all during a trial match in Rabat on Saturday night.

The West Africans took the lead in the 65th minute through Camara Saidouba Bissiri.

Senkatuka who had just replaced Tadeo Lwanga after 73 minutes quickly replied with the equalizer.

Before the goals, the opening half had failed to produce any goals although the two sides showed moments of brilliance.

Guinea goalkeeper Abdoukaye Kante was forced to parry Karisa’s shot over the bar after beautiful exchanges of the ball involving Derrick Nsibambi, Ibrahim Sadam Juma and Allan Kyambadde.

Guinea defender Barry Amadou was cautioned for pulling down Taddeo Lwanga.

It was the first game for Uganda Cranes new coach, Frenchman Sebastien Desabre.

Desabre called for a couple of changes as the game progressed.

Waiswa and Karisa paved way for Shaban Muhammad and Rahmat Senfuka as the second half started.

Muzamiru Mutyaba replaced Sadam after 62 minutes. Ten minutes later, Senkatuka came in for Lwanga and midfielder Abubakar Kasule then came on for Kyambadde in the final amendement.

“I am happy for the character and mentality of the players” Desabre noted after the match as quoted by the team media officer Ahmed Hussein.

On Tuesday, 9th January 2018, Uganda Cranes will play the final build up against Congo (Brazzaviile).

After the two matches, Desabre will name the final 23 man team as required by the CAF regulations.

Uganda Cranes XI:

Benjamin Ochan (GK), Nico Wakiro Wadada, Isaac Muleme, Denis Timothy Awanyi, Bernard Muwanga (Captain), Taddeo Lwanga, Milton Karisa, Moses Waiswa, Derrick Nsibambi, Ibrahim Sadam Juma, Allan Kyambadde