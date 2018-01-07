Bernard Muwanga: We picked vital lessons

Uganda Cranes CHAN captain Bernard Muwanga admitted the team picked vital lessons from their one all draw with Guinea.

The Cranes came from a goal down to salvage a draw against the West African giants in Rabat in the first of two trial games before the team begins their 2018 CHAN campaign.

Muwanga said the game was good but as a defensive department, they must avoid conceding if they are to achieve their targets in Morocco.

“It has been good game despite missing out on a win,” he said after the game. “We have learnt a lot but my department needs to be alert in the next game to avoid conceding,” he added.

“Today’s game has helped us learn a lot as we have targets for CHAN Finals

Muwanga played alongside Timothy Awany at the heart of defence with Nicholas Wadada and Isaac Muleme playing on the right and left side of defence respectively.