CHAN 2018 Preparations: Sudan, Rwanda build up abandoned after 40 minutes

Friendly Match:

*Sudan 0-0 Rwanda (Match Abandoned after 40 minutes)

Ferwafa

Sudan’s build up match with Rwanda at the Gammarth apartments training centre in Tunisia on Saturday did not last past the 40th minute.

This was after a fight that involved the players from the two sides.

All had been well until the defining moment of the game before the abandonment.

Sudanese midfielder Nasser Eldein Omar illegally brought down Djihad Bizimana with a tackle from behind.

The center referee, Meher Harali from Tunisia rightfully called for the foul but Omar in protest head butted midfielder Yannick Mukunzi.

Consequently, Omar was sent off for an early shower and this did not auger well with the rest of his teammates led by the goalkeeper Akrem Elhadi before chaos erupted and the game was called off prematurely.

Before the chaotic scene, both countries had an equal goal scoring opportunities created.

Mico Justin and Abeddy Biramahire were denied by by goalkeeper Elhadi as the Sudanese’ chances came from Mohamed El Taher and Ahmed Aden as Amavubi goalie Eric Ndayishimiye.

Rwanda head coach Antoine Hey lamented after the match abandonment as quoted by the FERWAFA website;

We had to stop the match after 40 minutes. It’s very unfortunate for us because we drove two hours from Sousse to Tunis specifically for this game and we had honoured this game as a favour to our colleagues from Sudan but unfortunately some players from the Sudanese game disrespected fair play. They started fist fighting with our players, hitting them in their faces and with this atmosphere, it was not wise to proceed with the match as it is a friendly training match and we didn’t want to risk with the tempers overcooking, kicking and fighting each other on the field It didn’t make any more sense, it was disrespectful especially as we were the guest, coming to honour this match as a favour an some of their players didn’t understand the meaning of this match and therefore it was necessary to stop the match after 40 minutes

Rwanda locks horns with Namibia on Sunday in Jamal in the second build-up match to next week’s CHAN Tournament were they will face Libya, Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea in Group C whose venue is in Tanger, Morocco.

Namibia is in group B alongside Uganda Cranes, Cote D’Ivoire and Zambia.

Line-ups:

Sudan: Akream El Hadi, Bakri Basher, Hussein Mursel, Samuel Mirgeni, Ahmed Aden, Altaher Elhaji, Nasser Eldein Omar, El Sareni El Saidi, Mohamed Eltaher, Mohamed Ahmed, Woloo Eldein Musa

Rwanda: Eric Ndayishimiye, Eric Iradukunda, Eric Rutanga, Soter Kayumba, Thierry Manzi, Faustin Usengimana, Yannick Mukunzi, Djihad Bizimana, Djabel Manishimwe, Justin Mico Justin, Abeddy Biramahire

Match Officials: