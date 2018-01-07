Mapinduzi Cup 2018: Azam pips Simba in physical, exciting contest

Mapinduzi Cup 2018:

Group A:

Azam 1-0 Simba

Group B:

JKU 0-2 Singida United

Azam Football Club outmuscled Simba S.C 1-0 in a very physical all Tanzanian contest of the Mapinduzi 2018 group A match played on Saturday in Zanzibar.

Idd Kipagwile scored the lone strike on the day after 65 minutes of the fast paced game.

Uganda Cranes defender Murushid Juuko missed a glorious chance to equalize with the last quarter of the game when his goal bound shot was blocked by Yakubu Ramadan.

Azam is now top of group A with 9 points from 4 matches and they are guaranteed of a slot at the semi finals.

Uganda Revenue Authority is displaced to second place with 7 points from three matches.

Simba remains with 4 points (three matches played), same as Mwenge who have played a game more.

Jamhuri is bottom placed with just one point in 4 matches.

URA will lock horns with Simba on Monday with the winner booking a berth to the last four stage.

In group B, Singida United and Yanga booked their berths to the semi finals with 12 and 9 points respectively.

On Friday, Singida United overcame JKU2-0 in the early kick off.

Danny Lyanga and Ellnywesla Sumbi each scored for Azam in the 19th and 20th minutes respectively.

Next Games:

On Sunday, 7th January 2018, Yanga takes on Zimamoto in a dead rubber group B contest.

URA and Simba shall then lock horns on Monday in a group A match.

Tuesday is a resting day out before the semi finals on Wednesday, 10th January 2018.

The final match of the 2018 championship will be played on Saturday, 13th January 2018.

Team Line ups:

Simba XI:

Emmanuel Mseja (G.K), Nicholas Gyan, Mohammed Hussein, Murushid Juuko, Asante Kwasi, Jonas Mkude, James Kotei, Yasin Mzamiru, John Bocco, Said Hamisi, Shiza Kichuya

Subs:

Ally Salim, Jamal Mwambeleko, Yusuf Mlipili, Erasto Nyoni, Paul Bakaba, Mohamed Ibrahim, Mwinyi Kazimoto

Azam XI:

Razack Abalora (G.K), Himid Mao, Bruce Kangwa, Aggrey Morris, Mohammed Yakubu, Stephan Kingue, Joseph ,Mahundi, Salmin Hoza, Benard Arthur, Yahya Zayd, Iddi Kipagwile

Subs:

Ali Mwadini (G.K), Braison Rapael, Oscar Masai, Saleh Abdallah, Abdallah Kheri, Hamim Karim, Frank Domayo