Micho’s Orlando Pirates humble Baroka

Abasa Premiership:

Orlando Pirates 3-1 Baroka

Orlando Pirates Media

Orlando Pirates Football Club kick started 2018 in style with an emphatic 3-1 Abasa Premiership home win against visiting Baroka at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday evening.

Musa Nyatama scored the opener for the Buccaneers in the 6th minute after heading home Luvuyo Memela’s delivery.

Memela made it 2-0 in the 19th minute with a simple tap in following good work on the right by Justin Shonga.

Pirates was three goals up in the 28th minute when Memela latched onto a loose ball in the box following a neat interchange of passing with captain Thabo Matlaba, to slot his shot into the top left hand corner.

Bakgaga pulled one back much against the run of play after defender Gladwin Shitolo had been adjudged to have fouled a Baroka player in the box.

Mduduzi Mdantsane stepped up and sent goalkeeper Jackson Mabokgwane the opposite direction with a calmly taken penalty.

Baroka had the ball in the back of the net midway through the second half only for the goal to be denied for offside.

Orlando Pirates, coached by former Uganda Cranes head coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredejovic thus started off 2018 in style with the much deserved victory.

Micho saluted his charges as quoted by the club media;

If our conversion ratio was better, we wouldn’t have been in this situation. We drew 8 games & to be fair, 6 of those should have been wins. But we aren’t crying about it. We keep working. Our hard work since we returned from the break is rubber stamped by today’s performance. We started like a house on fire. We came into the 2nd half wanting to kill off the game. But it’s not to say we wanted to defend by defending. We defended by keeping the ball with the view to score a 4th and bury the game for good. We are far from where we want to be but the journey of miles to the end of the season starts with a good step. We’ve had that step today. And have moved on. Fans come to the stadium the same way they go to a hospital: for healing. We are responsible for healing their souls. It’s something that the players, coaches and management must work together to achieve that. I’m very happy with the result today & also how Musa Nyatama played. He is a gentleman & absolute professional. It’s no surprise he is man of the Match. I call him ‘Musalinho

Orlando Pirates will take the rich form to the Loftus Versfeld Stadium when they take on Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday, 13th January 2018.

Team Line ups:

Orlando Pirates XI: Jackson Mabokgwane (G.K), Matlaba, Gladwin Shitolo, Dube, Innocent Maela, Luvuyo Memela (Norodien 88’), Munetsi, Mobara, Musa Nyatama, Thabiso Kutumela (Lyle Foster 70’), Justin Shonga (Phetso Maphanga 79’)