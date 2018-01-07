NBL Finals: Bwanga set to return for Game 2

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

After sitting out the opening game of the National Basketball League finals, KIU Titans’ Michael Bwanga is set to return for Game 2.

KIU coach Brian Wathum confirmed the guard will return in Sunday’s game after recovering from a bout of Malaria but said his minutes would be restricted.

“Yes (he will play) but will be on restricted minutes,” Wathum told Kawowo Sports.

Wathum was pleased with the overall performance of his side in the series opening game but insists they should have done better on rebounding and it’s priority for Game 2.

“I think we stepped up to the challenge but we could have boxed out better,” he said.

“After Oilers took that lead we were for to try and trap them as often to force quick looks but they still pounded our glass.

“Ethienne (Kazungu) most especially was a raw deal. (Geoffrey) Soro is having a few knocks but he’ll be fully fit tomorrow. So is Ethienne he is recovering from an ankle injury.

“(For Game 2) it’s simple, we have to box out period. 20 second chance points is unacceptable!”