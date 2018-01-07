Rugby Premiership: Rhinos see off Buffaloes, Pirates rip Warriors

Hippos 23-17 Rams

Warriors 15-55 Pirates

Mongers 09-22 Kobs

Buffaloes 13-34 Rhinos

Impis 05-67 Heathens

Rimula Rhinos started off 2018 on strong footing after defeating Toyota Buffaloes 34-13 on Saturday evening at Kyadondo.

Rhinos got off to a strong start with David Otwi breaking on the left and crossing the line in the second minute of the game. Kevin Makmot’s conversion went wide.

Five minutes later, the visitors extended their lead. Makmot picked the ball and threaded the pass to Andrew Oduka who sliced through Buffalos defence for Rhinos second try, Makmot added the extras for a 12-0 lead inside 10 minutes.

Bryon Oketayot gifted the hosts with a fumble and Ali Hyder took advantage cutting the deficit with Buffaloes first try. Paul Epilo added the extras and moments later scored a penalty to cut Buffaloes deficit to 2 points (10-12).

At the climax of the first half Andrew Oduka touched down but Makmot conversion went wide. Rhinos led 17-10 at halftime.

Soon after restart, Stallone Arinaitwe touched for the bonus point and extend the lead to 22-10.

As Rhinos pilled more pressure on the hosts, Scot Olouch joined the party with the fifth try before James Senonga finished off the evening.

Meanwhile, Pirates whipped Warriors 55-15 at Legends with Baron Kasozi crossing the line thrice, Timothy Kisiga twice while Ivan Cadri, Haruna Muhammed, Isaac Massa and Musa Muwonge had a try each for Pirates.