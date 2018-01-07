Sebastien hails team character in Guinea draw

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Sebastien Desabre was impressed with his team’s attitude, character and mental strength in the 1-1 draw with Guinea in a practice match ahead of the CHAN 2018 tournament.

Nelson Senkatuka came off the bench to cancel out Camara strike in the second half but away from the stalemate, the French man picked lots of positives.

“This game has given me chance assess players further which allows me to make a choice on the squad and line up,” said Sebastien. “I liked the attitude, mentality and character of the team,” he added.

On the game itself, the former ASEC Mimosas tactician was delighted with the way his team possessed the ball in the first half and also had chance to change strategy when things seemed to have changed.

We had to good chances in the first half where we enjoyed possession. Our second half wasn’t the best in the opening 20 minutes but we changed the strategy and system to 4-4-2. From then on the game was so open to both sides.

Sebastien will have another chance to gauge the players in match situation on Tuesday when they face Congo before he makes up his mind on the final squad for the tournament.