Tito Okello scores twice as KCCA defeats Pallisa United in friendly match

Friendly Match:

Pallisa United 0-4 KCCA

KCCA FC Media

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club humiliated Pallisa United 4-0 during a friendly match played at the Pallisa stadium on Saturday.

Striker Tito Okello led the way with a well taken brace in the game.

Patrick Kaddu and another Okello entity in Allan got the other goals for the reigning league champions.

Tito opened the scoring as early as the 8th minute, thanks to Allan Okello’s assist.

Kaddu connected Julius Poloto’s cross on 22 minutes as the first half ended 2-0 in favour of the visitors.

Tito returned to scoring business with the third strike on 66 minutes before Allan wrapped up the business of scoring 16 minutes to full time – thanks to another Poloto assist.

KCCA used the warm up as a patch up in the league break because of the upcoming CHAN 2018 championship in Morocco.

The Kasasiro lads have nine players with the Uganda Cranes CHAN team currently on a training camp in Morocco.

These are; goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan, defenders Dennis Timothy Awanyi, Mustapha Kizza and Isaac Muleme.

The others are creative midfielder Muzamiru Mutyaba, Ibrahim Sadam Juma, Paul Mucureezi as well as forwards Muhammed Shaban and Derrick Nsibambi.

KCCA is testing out a number of players ahead of the league second round kick off in February 2018.