Uganda Cranes players have a good attitude, says new coach Desabre

Newly appointed Uganda Cranes head coach Sebastien Desabre has hailed the character of his charges in the aftermath of his first game in charge.

The Frenchman handled Uganda in his first assignment at the helm of the CECAFA region giants during the one all draw with West Africans, Guinea at the FUS Stade Molay E Hassan Stadium on Saturday.

Quoted by the FUFA Website, the former Cotton Sport, Raja Casablanca and Isamaily head coach talked about the attitude, mentality and charisma of the players.

I liked the attitude, mentality and character of the team.

Camara Saidouba Bissiri scored for Guinea in the 65th minute before second half substitute Nelson Senkatuka replied for Uganda Cranes 15 minutes from full time.

The Bright Stars’ forward needed two minutes after replacing Vipers’ midfielder Tadeo Lwanga in the 73rd minute to tap home Paul Mucureezi’s telling ball.

Desabre also hinted about the scoring opportunities created;

We had two good chances in the first half where we enjoyed possession. Our second half wasn’t the best in the opening 20 minutes but we changed the strategy and system to 4-4-2. From then on the game was so open to both sides. This game has given me chance assess players further which allows me to make a choice on the squad and line up.

Desabre called for a couple of changes as the game progressed.

Waiswa and Karisa paved way for Shaban Muhammad and Rahmat Senfuka as the second half started.

Muzamiru Mutyaba replaced Sadam after 62 minutes. Ten minutes later, Senkatuka came in for Lwanga and midfielder Abubakar Kasule then came on for Kyambadde in the final amendement.

Only Tom Masiko and Mustpha Kizza watched from the stands since they did not make the final team.

On Tuesday, 9th January 2018, Uganda Cranes will play the final build up against Congo (Brazzaviile).

After the two matches, Desabre will name the final 23 man team as required by the CAF regulations.

Uganda Cranes XI:

Benjamin Ochan (GK), Nico Wakiro Wadada, Isaac Muleme, Denis Timothy Awanyi, Bernard Muwanga (Captain), Taddeo Lwanga (Abakabar Kasule), Milton Karisa (Muhammed Shaban), Moses Waiswa (Rahmat Senfuka), Derrick Nsibambi (Nelson Senkatuka), Ibrahim Sadam Juma (Muzamiru Mutyaba), Allan Kyambadde