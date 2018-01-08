CHAN 2018 Preparations: 10 man Rwanda holds Namibia

Pre CHAN 2018 Build Ups:

Rwanda 1-1 Namibia

Namibia rallied from a goal down in the one all draw with Rwanda in practice match played at the Jemmal Stadium in Tunisia on Sunday.

Left footed winger Savio Dominique Nshuti shot the Amavubi Stars ahead at the stroke of half time when he connected home Innocent Nshuti’s delivery.

Innocent later limped out for midfielder Yannick Mukunzi four minutes into the second half.

Namibia made amends in the 57th minute when striker Itamunua Keimune optimally utilized a defensive mix up between the Rwandese defenders.

The two sides made a couple of introductions as the game progressed in a bid to test out the respective players.

Rwanda will conclude their training camp in Tuniai on Wednesday with a friendly match against Algeria in Tunis before heading to Morocco.

Namibia is in the same group (B) alongside Uganda Cranes, Cote D’Ivoire and Zambia. Group B will be based in Marrakesh city.

On the other hand, Rwanda will face Libya, Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea in Group C whose venue is in Tanger, Morocco.

Rwanda qualified for CHAN 2018 after beating Ethiopia 3-2 on aggregate score over two legs. This is Rwanda’s third appearance in CHAN finals after 2011 and 2016.

The Africa Nations Championship will attract Morocco, Mauritania, Guinea, Sudan, Cote d’Ivoire, Namibia, Zambia, Uganda, Libya, Equatorial Guinea, Nigeria, Rwanda, Angola, Burkina Faso, Cameroon and Congo Brazzaville.

Line-ups:

Rwanda: Marcel Nzarora, Ali Mbogo, Herve Rugwiro, Fitina Omborenga, Celestin Ndayishimiye, Ally Niyonzima, Amran Nshimiyimana, Muhadjiri Hakizimana, Nshuti Savio Dominique, Barnabe Mubumbyi, Innocent Nshuti

Namibia: Loyot Kazapua, Charles Hamibira, Mashaba Karonge, Edmund Kambanda, Riaan Hanamub, Dynamo Fredricks, Ronald Ketijere, Petrus Shitembi, Absalom Imbondi, Hendrick Somaeb, Junias Theophilus

Match Officials: