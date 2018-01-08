Fitidis, Isabella voted Motorsport personalities of 2017

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Uganda Sports Press Association(USPA) on Monday voted the best sports personalities of the year 2017.

Christakis Fitidis and Isabella Blick came through as Motorsport’s best.

The 65-year-old Fitidis was unopposed on the motor rally category following his success in 2017.

Fitidis was rated basing on his maiden National Rally Championship. Fitidis navigated by Eric Nzamwita was the best placed local crew in the Pearl of the Africa Rally. He was also the most consistent driver throughout the year.

Isabella Blick on the other hand garnered the most votes beating Fatuh Kiggundu and Fortune Sentamu in the Motocross category.

The 9-year-old was later spotted out basing on her resilience and tight fight in the MX50 category that led her to yet another class title.

A podium finish in the regional MX championship also put her forward for the Motocross personality of the year.

The national Motocross team was also announced the sports personalities for December. The team defended the regional MX title after edging Kenya in Nairobi.

All the 2017 sports personalities will be honoured at the annual sports scribes gala later this year.