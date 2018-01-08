Gift Ali: Mike Mutebi targets former Police Midfielder

Gift Ali was released by Police FC last month to join Tusker

He later refused to join the Brewers on religious grounds

KCCA manager Mike Hilary Mutebi has inquired about the availability of midfielder Gigi Abubaker Ali ‘Gift’ after he refused a move to Tusker.

The midfielder was released by Police FC last month after agreeing a move to the Kenyan side but later opted out citing his family hadn’t blessed the deal on religious grounds.

Now a free agent, Gift Ali may end up at Lugogo according to Mutebi’s assertions.

“If he is available, then we shall try to see if we get him,” Mutebi told Kawowo Sports. “He is a player whose ability has never in been doubt,” he added.

He is yet to play to his full potential and like we have done with other players, we are ready to offer him a chance to redeem self.

Gift Ali joined Police from Maroons in August last year but after just six months, requested to move and his wish was granted.

Currently, he is a free agent and besides KCCA, he is linked with a return to his former bosses, Proline FC.

KCCA have already added Steven Bengo and Solomon Okwalinga to their ranks as well as goalie Tom Ikara.