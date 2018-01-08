Wayland Baptist University

After sitting out for nearly three months, Samuel Kalwanyi returned and played his first game for Wayland Baptist University.

The Ugandan center who had preseason knee surgery returned in the Pioneers’ 86-64 loss John Brown University on Thursday night.

Kalwanyi came off the bench to score 16 points on a 5-for-9 shooting from the field, picked team high 9 rebounds and swatted 3 shots in 32 minutes.

“Yeah, I’m back to playing after 3 months of sitting. I was released on Tuesday (last week), I practiced with the team on Wednesday then played my first game on Thursday.

“I haven’t fully recovered but at least I can get to play using a knee brace, though I’m like at 60%,” he told Kawowo Sports.

The big man who has been apart of Silverbacks’ two Afrobasket campaigns also featured in Wayland’s last game; a 90-80 win over Bacone College on Saturday afternoon.

The former City Oilers star scored 12 points in the win to go with game high 8 rebounds and also blocked 5 shots.

Wayland’s next game is against University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma on Thursday, January 11.