Six months after joining Mbarara City, midfielder Solomon Okwalinga has left the club for KCCA.

The former Synergy star completed his move to the reigning champions over the weekend on a three year deal.

Okwalinga, who made his name with the Masaka based club in the FUFA Big League, becomes the first official signing for the Kasasiro who are beefing squad ahead of a tight 2017.

“We are glad he joined us,” confirmed KCCA manager Mike Mutebi. “He is still young and if well nurtured, he has a big future ahead,” he added.

Okwalinga will have to battle for a slot on the team with Muzamiru Mutyaba, Allan Okello, Paul Mucureezi and Ibrahim Saddam Juma among others.

Meanwhile, KCCA have also tied down Steven Bengo and goalkeeper Tom Ikara.

According to Mutebi, the club has also set eyes on left back Hassan Musana and midfielder Gift Ali before the January transfer window closes.