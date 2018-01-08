Reports: Steven Wundi joins Power

Daily Monitor | Isamail Kezaala

While the 2017 National Basketball League is yet to be completed, clubs have already started preparing themselves for the 2018 season.

Power Basketball Club is leading on that front as they have reportedly acquired the services of UCU Canons shooting guard Steven Wundi.

Wundi replaces Burundian guard Willy Nijimbere who was let go by the five-time National Basketball League champions.

While Wundi had a sub-par season, he was second in 3-pointers made (63) behind Sudi Ulanga in the 2017 campaign in which Canons were ejected at the first round of the playoffs.

Power lost 3-0 to City Oilers in the playoff semifinals, the same side they lost to in the 2015 finals.