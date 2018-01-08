Striker Senkatuka eager to score more Uganda Cranes goals

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Uganda Cranes striker Nelson Senkatuka is excited after opening his official goal account with the national team.

The Bright Stars forward was on target two minutes after coming on for midfielder Tadeo Lwanga in the 73rd minute in the one all draw with West Africans Guinea on Saturday at the FUS Stade Molay E Hassan Stadium in Rabat.

The former KCCA and Proline striker tweeted;

I am delighted to score my first international goal for the Uganda in the draw against Guinea. It is a real special feeling.

Senkatuka believes this is his first of the numerous strikes to come in national colours.

Hopefully this is the first of the many to come.

He also believes there is still room to polish up his game as a developing player in a bid to better his overall attributes as a footballer.

More work to do still and areas in my game to improve on, one step at a time. To God be the glory!

Kawowo Sports

Senkatuka tapped home fellow substitute Paul Mucureezi’s telling ball in the 75th minute to cancel Camara Saidouba Bissiri’s opener for Guinea 10 minutes earlier.

On Tuesday, 9th January 2018, Uganda Cranes will play the final build up against Congo (Brazzaviile).

After the two matches, Desabre will name the final 23 man team as required by the CAF regulations.

Uganda Cranes XI:

Benjamin Ochan (GK), Nico Wakiro Wadada, Isaac Muleme, Denis Timothy Awanyi, Bernard Muwanga (Captain), Taddeo Lwanga (Abakabar Kasule), Milton Karisa (Muhammed Shaban), Moses Waiswa (Rahmat Senfuka), Derrick Nsibambi (Nelson Senkatuka), Ibrahim Sadam Juma (Muzamiru Mutyaba), Allan Kyambadde