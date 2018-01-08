Uganda Motocross team wins USPA December monthly award

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

The Uganda Motocross national team has won the Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) month of December 2017 accolade.

This was confirmed on Monday, 8th January 2018 during the sports body’s first monthly meeting held at Scarlet Hall of Imperial Royale Hotel in Kampala.

The motocross team garnered 540 points, ahead of the UCU Lady Canons (505), Uganda Cranes and KCCA striker Derrick Nsibambi (440), Ronz Pool Club (385) as well as Ndejje University (380) as all the nominees were subjected to a vote.

Uganda successfully defended the FIM Central Africa Motocross Championship (FIM CAC) title when they won the final round of 2017 at the Jamhuri Racing Track in Nairobi, Kenya with a big points margin of 1124 points.

Hosts Kenya finished with 497 points.

The motosport team was nominated by Kwese TV’s Frank Sserugo, as seconded by the USPA president Sabiiti Muwanga.

Runners up UCU Lady Canons who defended the national female basketball league championship were nominated by Akatimba Sports Hub’s Mourice Aliganyira and seconded by Kawowo Sports‘ Aisha Nakato.

CECAFA 2017 top scorer Derrick Nsibambi who starred with three goals as Uganda Cranes finished third was nominated by freelancer Clive Kyazze and seconded by FUFA f.m’s Hamza Nsereko Africana.

New national pool champions Ronz Pool club was nominated by Chimp Reports’ Joel Muyita and Kawowo Sports‘ David Isabirye.

Meanwhile, Ndejje University, winners of the 2017 national university games on home turf in Luweero was nominated by Innerman F.M’s Solomon Saaka and seconded by NBS TV’s Moses Alysad Lubega.

How the Uganda Motosport team won:

Uganda registered class wins in the MX50, 65 and 85.

Gift Sebuguzi topped the MX50 class followed by countrymate Isabella Blick pushing Kenya’s Tanav Choda to third.

Alon Orland edged Kenya’s Race Garner to top the Mx65 category.

Fortune Sentamu impressively topped all three heats to win the MX85 beating Kenya’s James Luusa and Christian Chege to the win.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Kenya had Ethan Nyachae, Rolf Kihara and Ngugi Waweru winning the MX125, MX2 and MX1 respectively.

Uganda won with a total of 2415 points while Kenya at 1758 points from the two rounds.

Meanwhile, the USPA assembly also voted for the best sports personalities of the year, 2017.