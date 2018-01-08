USPA votes for Uganda’s 2017 best sports personalities

The Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) on Monday, 8th January 2018 voted for the country’s best sports sports personalities of the year.
This was during the sports body’s first meeting of the year held at Scarlet Hall of Imperial Royale Hotel in Kampala.
The assembly was presided over by the USPA president Sabiiti Muwanga alongside the general secretary Patrick Kanyomozi with the treasurer Mubarak Kasule.
David Emong beat off a stiff vote to emerge winner of the athletes top gong ahead of Joshua Cheptegei.
Geofrey Sserunkuma and Vanesa Karungi emerged as best male and female footballers respectively.
Isaac Mubirikwa won body building as Muzamiru Kakande was the best boxer.
Mike Kawooya emerged as a best squash player coming top ahead of Ian Rukunya, among others.
Meanwhile, three catergories will be determined at the awards ceremony on a date yet to be confirmed.
These are best organised sports event of the year, best overall sports personality and team of the year.
The top four events that made the short list are 2017 IAAF World Cross Country Championship, FIVB Africa Zone 5 Championship, 2017 Uganda Golf Open, Africa Rugby 7’s, FIBA Africa ZoneV Club Championship.
For the team of the year, City Oil Basketball club, KCCA F.C, Uganda Rugby Cranes, She Cranes (Netball) and Lady Cricket Cranes make the final five man short list.
The overall sports personality of the year final short list has David Emong (Para-Athlete), Phillip Wokoroach (Rugby), Peace Proscovia (Netballer) and Geofrey Sserunkuma (footballer).
In 2016, Dennis Onyango was crowned overall sports personality.
LIST OF SUCCESSFUL SPORTS PERSONALITIES:
ATHLETICS:
- Male: David Emong
- Female: Josephine Lalamu
BODY BUILDING:
- Isaac Mubirikwa
BADMINTON:
- Male: Brian Kasirye
- Female: Husna Kobusingye
BASKETBALL:
- Male: Jimmy Enabu
- Female: Vilma Achen
BOXING:
- Muzamiru Kakande
CHESS:
- Male: Patrick Kawuma
- Female: Mariam Nakanyike
CRICKET:
- Male: Kenneth Waiswa
- Female: Gertrude Chandiru
LUDO:
- Charles Kato
KARATE:
- Male: Ronald Mwanje
- Female: Linda Ochen
HOCKEY:
- Male: Emmanuel Baguma
- Female: Dorren Mbabazi
RALLY CREW OF THE YEAR:
- Christakis Fitidis and Eric Nzamwita
SQUASH:
- Michael Kawooya
SWIMMING:
- Male: Tendo Mukalazi
- Female: Avice Meya
WEIGHTLIFTING:
- Hakim Ssempereza
TABLE TENNIS:
- Male: Ryan Ssekulima
- Female: Halima Namboozo
LAWN TENNIS:
- Duncan Mugabe
POOL:
- Male: Fahad ‘The Bee’ Ssewankambo
- Female: Victoria ‘Vicky’ Namuyanja
RUGBY:
- Male: Phillip Wokoroach
- Female: Samiya Iyikoru
GOLF:
- Male: Ronald Rugumayo
- Female: Martha Babirye
NETBALL:
- Peace Proscovia
KICK BOXING:
- Patricia Apolot
VOLLEYBALL:
- Male: George Aporu
- Female: Margret Namayalo
Football:
- Male: Geofrey Sserunkuma
- Women: Vanesa Edith Karungi
To Be announced at the USPA Gala (Date will be communicated)
Team of the year 2017:
- City Oil Basketball Club
- Uganda Cricket Cranes
- Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) football club
- Uganda Pool Cranes
- Uganda Netball She Cranes
Overall Sports Personality of the year 2017:
- Geofrey Sserunkuma (Uganda Cranes striker)
- Peace Proscovia (Netballer)
- David Emong (Para Athlete)
- Phillip Wokorach (Rugby player)
Best Sports Organized Event of the year 2017:
- IAAF World Cross Country Championship
- FIVB Africa Zone 5 Championship
- Uganda Golf Open
- Africa Rugby 7’s