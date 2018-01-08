USPA votes for Uganda’s 2017 best sports personalities

The Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) on Monday, 8th January 2018 voted for the country’s best sports sports personalities of the year.

This was during the sports body’s first meeting of the year held at Scarlet Hall of Imperial Royale Hotel in Kampala.

The assembly was presided over by the USPA president Sabiiti Muwanga alongside the general secretary Patrick Kanyomozi with the treasurer Mubarak Kasule.

David Emong beat off a stiff vote to emerge winner of the athletes top gong ahead of Joshua Cheptegei.

Geofrey Sserunkuma and Vanesa Karungi emerged as best male and female footballers respectively.

Isaac Mubirikwa won body building as Muzamiru Kakande was the best boxer.

Mike Kawooya emerged as a best squash player coming top ahead of Ian Rukunya, among others.

Meanwhile, three catergories will be determined at the awards ceremony on a date yet to be confirmed.

These are best organised sports event of the year, best overall sports personality and team of the year.

The top four events that made the short list are 2017 IAAF World Cross Country Championship, FIVB Africa Zone 5 Championship, 2017 Uganda Golf Open, Africa Rugby 7’s, FIBA Africa ZoneV Club Championship.

For the team of the year, City Oil Basketball club, KCCA F.C, Uganda Rugby Cranes, She Cranes (Netball) and Lady Cricket Cranes make the final five man short list.

The overall sports personality of the year final short list has David Emong (Para-Athlete), Phillip Wokoroach (Rugby), Peace Proscovia (Netballer) and Geofrey Sserunkuma (footballer).

In 2016, Dennis Onyango was crowned overall sports personality.

LIST OF SUCCESSFUL SPORTS PERSONALITIES:

ATHLETICS:

Male: David Emong

David Emong Female: Josephine Lalamu

BODY BUILDING:

Isaac Mubirikwa

BADMINTON:

Male: Brian Kasirye

Brian Kasirye Female: Husna Kobusingye

BASKETBALL:

Male : Jimmy Enabu

: Jimmy Enabu Female: Vilma Achen

BOXING:

Muzamiru Kakande

CHESS:

Male : Patrick Kawuma

: Patrick Kawuma Female: Mariam Nakanyike

CRICKET:

Male : Kenneth Waiswa

: Kenneth Waiswa Female: Gertrude Chandiru

LUDO:

Charles Kato

KARATE:

Male : Ronald Mwanje

: Ronald Mwanje Female: Linda Ochen

HOCKEY:

Male : Emmanuel Baguma

: Emmanuel Baguma Female: Dorren Mbabazi

RALLY CREW OF THE YEAR:

Christakis Fitidis and Eric Nzamwita

SQUASH:

Michael Kawooya

SWIMMING:

Male : Tendo Mukalazi

: Tendo Mukalazi Female: Avice Meya

WEIGHTLIFTING:

Hakim Ssempereza

TABLE TENNIS:

Male : Ryan Ssekulima

: Ryan Ssekulima Female: Halima Namboozo

LAWN TENNIS:

Duncan Mugabe

POOL:

Male: Fahad ‘The Bee’ Ssewankambo

Fahad ‘The Bee’ Ssewankambo Female: Victoria ‘Vicky’ Namuyanja

RUGBY:

Male : Phillip Wokoroach

: Phillip Wokoroach Female: Samiya Iyikoru

GOLF:

Male : Ronald Rugumayo

: Ronald Rugumayo Female: Martha Babirye

NETBALL:

Peace Proscovia

KICK BOXING:

Patricia Apolot

VOLLEYBALL:

Male : George Aporu

: George Aporu Female: Margret Namayalo

Football:

Male : Geofrey Sserunkuma

: Geofrey Sserunkuma Women: Vanesa Edith Karungi

To Be announced at the USPA Gala (Date will be communicated)

Team of the year 2017:

City Oil Basketball Club

Uganda Cricket Cranes

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) football club

Uganda Pool Cranes

Uganda Netball She Cranes

Overall Sports Personality of the year 2017:

Geofrey Sserunkuma (Uganda Cranes striker)

Peace Proscovia (Netballer)

David Emong (Para Athlete)

Phillip Wokorach (Rugby player)

Best Sports Organized Event of the year 2017: