USPA votes for Uganda’s 2017 best sports personalities

ago
by David Isabirye
Christakis Fitidis alongside Eric Nzamwita were voted best rally crew of the year

The Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) on Monday, 8th January 2018  voted for the country’s best sports sports personalities of the year.

This was during the sports body’s first meeting of the year held at Scarlet Hall of Imperial Royale Hotel in Kampala.

The assembly was presided over by the USPA president Sabiiti Muwanga alongside the general secretary Patrick Kanyomozi with the treasurer Mubarak Kasule.

David Emong beat off a stiff vote to emerge winner of the athletes top gong ahead of Joshua Cheptegei.

Geofrey Sserunkuma and Vanesa Karungi emerged as best male and female footballers respectively.

Isaac Mubirikwa won body building as Muzamiru Kakande was the best boxer.

Mike Kawooya emerged as a best squash player coming top ahead of Ian Rukunya, among others.

Meanwhile, three catergories will be determined at the awards ceremony on a date yet to be confirmed.

These are best organised sports event of the year, best overall sports personality and team of the year.

The top four events that made the short list are 2017 IAAF World Cross Country Championship, FIVB Africa Zone 5 Championship, 2017 Uganda Golf Open, Africa Rugby 7’s, FIBA Africa ZoneV Club Championship.

For the team of the year, City Oil Basketball club, KCCA F.C, Uganda Rugby Cranes, She Cranes (Netball) and Lady Cricket Cranes make the final five man short list.

The overall sports personality of the year final short list has David Emong (Para-Athlete), Phillip Wokoroach (Rugby), Peace Proscovia (Netballer) and Geofrey Sserunkuma (footballer).

In 2016, Dennis Onyango was crowned overall sports personality.

LIST OF SUCCESSFUL SPORTS PERSONALITIES:

ATHLETICS:

  • Male: David Emong
  • Female: Josephine Lalamu

BODY BUILDING:

  • Isaac Mubirikwa
Isaac Mubikirwa

BADMINTON:

  • Male: Brian Kasirye
  • Female: Husna Kobusingye

BASKETBALL:

  • Male: Jimmy Enabu
  • Female: Vilma Achen
Jimmy Enabu (with the ball) prepares to take on Sudi Ulanga

BOXING:

  • Muzamiru Kakande

CHESS:

  • Male: Patrick Kawuma
  • Female: Mariam Nakanyike
Chess player Patrick Kawuma

CRICKET:

  • Male: Kenneth Waiswa
  • Female: Gertrude Chandiru

LUDO:

  • Charles Kato

KARATE:

  • Male: Ronald Mwanje
  • Female: Linda Ochen

HOCKEY:

  • Male: Emmanuel Baguma
  • Female:  Dorren Mbabazi

RALLY CREW OF THE YEAR:

  • Christakis Fitidis and Eric Nzamwita
Eric Nzamwita and Christakis Fitidis

SQUASH:

  • Michael Kawooya
Micheal Kawooya with his trophy at Kampala club

SWIMMING:

  • Male: Tendo Mukalazi
  • Female: Avice Meya

 

Uganda’s captain Maya Avice

WEIGHTLIFTING:

  •  Hakim Ssempereza

TABLE TENNIS:

  • Male: Ryan Ssekulima
  • Female: Halima Namboozo
Halima Nambozo in action during a local tournament in Mbale

LAWN TENNIS:

  • Duncan Mugabe

 

 

POOL:

  • Male: Fahad ‘The Bee’ Ssewankambo
  • Female: Victoria ‘Vicky’ Namuyanja

 

Reigning national pool champion Fahad “The Bee” Ssewankambo

RUGBY:

  • Male: Phillip Wokoroach
  • Female: Samiya Iyikoru
Phillip Wokorach at the Dubai 7s 2017

GOLF:

  • Male: Ronald Rugumayo
  • Female: Martha Babirye
Ronald Rugumayo displays his overall trophy at the 19th hole during the official prize giving ceremony

 

NETBALL:

  • Peace Proscovia
Peace Proscovia during action in the Africa Netball championship

KICK BOXING:

  • Patricia Apolot
Kickboxer Patricia Apolot

VOLLEYBALL:

  • Male: George Aporu
  • Female: Margret Namayalo
George Aporu, the captain of Nemo Stars Volleyball club

Football:

  • Male: Geofrey Sserunkuma
  • Women: Vanesa Edith Karungi
Geoffrey Sserunkuma

To Be announced at the USPA Gala (Date will be communicated)

Team of the year 2017:

  • City Oil Basketball Club
  • Uganda Cricket Cranes
  • Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) football club
  • Uganda Pool Cranes
  • Uganda Netball She Cranes

Overall Sports Personality of the year 2017:

  • Geofrey Sserunkuma (Uganda Cranes striker)
  • Peace Proscovia (Netballer)
  • David Emong (Para Athlete)
  • Phillip Wokorach (Rugby player)

Best Sports Organized Event of the year 2017:

  • IAAF World Cross Country Championship
  • FIVB Africa Zone 5 Championship
  • Uganda Golf Open
  • Africa Rugby 7’s

