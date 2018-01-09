Police target Mandela and Ssemujju

Both Semujju and Mandela played under Mubiru at Vipers SC

Police FC have handed in requests to have midfielder Joseph Semujju and right back Ashraf Mandela from Vipers.

The two players still have contracts with the two league champions but reports show the club is willing to loan them where they can get more playing time.

Express FC are reportedly close to getting Semujju who spent the first half of the campaign at Proline FC.

“We have handed in request to have Semujju, Bashir Mutanda and Mandela,” confirmed Abdallah Mubiru, the Police Coach.

The Cops who ended the first round of the league 5th on the log with 24 points, eight adrift of log leaders SC Villa have already sold striker Hood Kaweesa to Buildcon of Zambia and also released Gift Ali.

The 2005 league champions have also recalled defender Sadat Kyambadde who is expected to begin training with the club on Wednesday.