City Oilers coach Juruni plays down title talk

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

While many consider the 2017 National Basketball League title a foregone conclusion, Mandy Juruni does not share that school of thought.

City Oilers took control of the finals with a 76-72 win over KIU Titans in Game 2 and are on track to win their fifth championship in as many years.

However, their coach Juruni insists it not yet time to celebrate but rather to get work completed.

“KIU are competing hard, we just have to come back (for Game 3) with the same mentality. You don’t win the series by winning two game, we have the next game we have to think about.

“I think we really havent found ourselves yet, and I hope we will in the next game,” Juruni said.

“Their guards are playing well, they are going to the basket, shooting 3s and finding their big guys inside the paint, we just have to find a way on how to limit those,” he added.

Asked to comment on how tough the series has been so far, the soft spoken coach said it is not something new his side facing and experience is driving the four-time champions forward.

“Last year we had games like these so we have past through this kind of test, we just have show character to try to win games.

“We have big time players on our team, any game some one will come up big. I really thought Oks (James Okello) played well defensively and offensively but over all I think our character and experience is driving us forward.”