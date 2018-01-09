File Photo

CAF Champions League winners Wydad Casablanca have sacked Coach Hussein Amotta following a poor first half of the 2017/18 season.

Amotta who replaced current Uganda Cranes Coach Sebestien Desabre moments after joining Egypt’s Ismaili but has found results hard to come months after winning the Moroccan league and the CAF Champions League.

“After the bad results, the club’s board held a meeting on Tuesday and decided to end the contract of head coach Hussein Amotta and his technical staff,” a club statement read.

The African club champions lie 12th in the 16-team league – some 13 points behind leaders Hassania Agadir, who have played a game less.

“The board appreciates the work of the coach after he led the team to win the Moroccan championship, the African Champions League and a place at the Club World Cup,” the statement continued.

We respect the coach but we are all working for Wydad and so that’s why we took the decision to end Hussein Amotta’s contract and we wish him all the best.

Amotta, who was shortlisted for the Caf coach of the Year Award before losing to Hector Cuper, was appointed as Wydad coach in January 2017.

His last game in charge was a 2-1 loss to Kawkab Marrakech on Monday was Wydad’s second league loss in a row and their 6th in fourteen league games this season.