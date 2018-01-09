English Premier League youth coaches pass on football skills to Uganda Academy players, coaches

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

Two academy coaches at English Premier League outfit, West Bromich Albion football club are in Uganda for a week long coaching clinic with Excel Football Academy players.

The coaches are Jonathan Ward and Lawrence Dave who arrived in Uganda on Sunday, 7th January 2018.

At least 200 young footballers between 5 and 17 years are converged at the outside training ground of Mandela National Stadium, Namboole since Monday for the exceptional training session that last for more than three hours.

The sessions include among others the basics of football as close ball control, passing, heading, crossing, shooting, goalkeeping and positional awareness.

Some of the players in attendance are from Patrick Gwayambadde’s owned Excel Football Academy and those recommended by Kampala Capital City Authority from the slum area of Acholi Quarters.

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

In fact, KCCA facilitated the travel and upkeep of the youth coaches who have already expressed the urge and desire to work with the youngsters.

Dave, with a 12 years’ experience at the West Bromich FC academy football, also the head of sports at the Albion Foundation is excited working with the Ugandan young footballers.

I am enthused to have an incredible talented crop of young players I am working with. They are all passionate and willing to learn the game of football. Uganda is really endowed.

His voice is re-echoed by the partner in crime, Jonathan remarked;

From the time I was told I am visiting Uganda, I anticipated amazing talents and guess what, we have been able to see exceptional players who can make great professional players in the years ahead.

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

Right from the time the kids arrive as early as 8 a.m in the morning at Namboole stadium, they are then warmly ushered in.

Then, they are separated into the different age categories, talk sessions are held with the help of local and the two guest coaches and the long awaited real football business kicks off.

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

An excited Junior Riki, 6, one of the slum kids invited from the Acholi quarters notes in a separate interview.

I am happy to meet Muzuungu (read White) coaches. They are friendly and have taught us on how to behave well and play football the right way. They are good

Excel Academy director, Gwayambadde is delighted about the involvement of the two coaches who has managed to be part of the training programme.

I am happy that these two West Brom Youth coaches are here with us. As coaches, we are learning a lot from them as we also share the different experiences and knowledge. I am also grateful for the turn up of the children as backed by their parents and guardians. In the same spirit, I wish to thank all our partners, KCCA, Jesa Diary and Centenary Bank and the media for the love and timely support.

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

KCCA deputy director Social Services in the Directorate of Education and Social Services Jimmy Ambrose Atwoko sings praise of the young footballers’ programme.

As the authority, we are happy to associate with the development of young talents. We are also glad that we joined hands together with Excel Soccer Academy to have the two youth football experts from West Brom here with us. This will help in further capacity building as we develop our football.

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

The training program will run for up to Friday, 26th January 2018 at the outside training facility of Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.