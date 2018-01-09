Mapinduzi Cup 2018: URA outwits Tanzania’s Simba in exciting duel

Mapinduzi Cup 2018:



Group B:

Simba 0-1 URA

Group A:

Yanga 1-1 Singida

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Uganda’s representatives, Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) at the 2018 Mapinduzi cup in Zanzibar secured yet another victory in group A to progress for the knock out stages.

URA defeated Tanzanian outfit Simba 1-0 in the final group game to make it three wins in a row.

The Ugandan tax collectors scored through new signing De Boss Kalama at the stroke of half time.

The former Kira United midfielder optimally utilized a great solo run from his own half past a forest of bodies before a thunderous shot at the near post of the diving goalkeeper Emmanuel Mseja.

Before the goal, it was an end to end encounter with Simba missing close chances through John Bocco and Asante as goalkeeper Alionzi Nafian stood out with prominence.

The Uganda tax collectors had been threatening through Shafik Kagimu, Kalama and another fresh signing Moses Sseruyidde.

URA now leads group A with 10 points from four games and qualify out of the group alongside Azam (9 points).

They had previously defeated Mwenge and Azam by an identical 1-0 scoreline following the earlier opening stalemate with Jamhuri.

Meanwhile, Yanga and Singida which both finished with 12 points apiece, played to a one all draw on Monday as the two Tanzanian clubs also qualify from group B to the last four stage.

Danny Lyanga scored for Singida and Said Makapu replied for the reigning Tanzanian champions, Yanga.

Singida, home to Uganda Cranes left back Shafik Batambuze finished with a superior goal difference (8) vis-à-vis Yanga’s five.

Three clubs from Tanzania make the semi final grade with one Ugandan club. No club from the home country Zanzibar progressed to the last four.

The semi-finals will come on Wednesday before the final on the Sunday.

Team Line Ups:

Simba XI:

Emmanuel Mseja (G.K), Nicholas Gyan, Asante Kwasi, Murushid Juuko, Erasto Nyoni, Jonas Mkude, Mwinyi Kazimoto, Yasin Mzamiru, Moses Kitandu, John Bocco, Shiza Kichuya

Subs:

Ally Salim (G.K), Mohammed Hussein, Paul Bukaba, Jamal Mwambeleko, Yussuf Mlipili, Said Ndemla, Mohmmed Ibrahim

Head coach: Masoud Djuma

URA XI:

Alionzi Nafian (G.K), Enock Kibumba, Brian Majwega, Allan Munaaba, Patrick Mbowa, Julius Mutyaba, Nicholas Kagaba, Deboss Kalama, Peter Lwasa, Moses Sseruyide, Shafik Kagimu

Subs:

Mathias Muwanga (G.K), Hudu Mulikyi, Steven Mpoza, Jimmy Kulaba, Denis Kamanzi, Samuel Ssekitto, Bokota Labama

Head coach: Paul Nkata