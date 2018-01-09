Tsaubah Stone

KIU Titans dug themselves a pit when they lost Game 2 of the 2017 National Basketball League playoff finals on Sunday.

Titans gave up a 14-point first quarter lead to lose 76-72 and descended to 0-2 in the best-of-seven series with Game 3 set for Wednesday night.

KIU trailed 68-63 with 3 minutes to play but cut the deficit to a single point (73-72) with a 9-3 run before James Okello’s lay-up put the lead to 3 with 17 seconds to play.

On in-bounding, Chris Omanye drove right into traffic and turned over the ball to Stephen Omony. He then fouled Omony and the forward scored the first of the two throws for the win.

“I was going to the hoop double-minded… Should I go and pass the ball or should I go all the way and finish,” Omanye explained the play.

“I had a clear way to the basket but the ball slipped out of my hands.

“It was my call not the coach, that’s why it is paining me that I called it and went the wrong way. It’s all on me,” the point guard said in disappointment.