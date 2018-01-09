Squash ace Kawooya elated by USPA 2017 award

2017 USPA Squash player of the year:

Michael Kawooya

KAWOWO SPORTS

Uganda’s number one squash player, Michael Kawooya is excited after being named as the best squash player of the 2017 by the Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA).

Kawooya was on Monday, 8th January 2018 confirmed at the sports journalists’ first meeting of the year held at Scarlet hall, Imperial Royale Hotel in Kampala.

The great news about his success found him in Belgium where he has just concluded the 2018 Fitlink Open.

“This is very great and I cannot believe it!!!” He exclaimed.

Another milestone:

Kawooya who had a splendid 2017 year with the Prime General Supplies Cup and CSK Rwanda Open successes, also attested this is a dream realized;

This is another dream come true this year and more to come.

I thank all my sponsors and those who have made me achieve this like Hon William Byaruhanga , Kampala the club Limited and all the others who are not mentioned here but they are very supportive to me as well as all press people who are been supporting the squash game too, my family and wife.

Kawooya is in Beligum where he has been taking part in the just concluded Fitlink open.

In Belgium, he overcame Lode Van Baekel 3-0 winning 3-11, 9-11, 8-11 in 31 minutes.

During the second game, Kawooya fell to Spaniard Nilo Vadal 3-0, recording 8-11, 3-11, 5-11 in half an hour of action.

He also lost to Belgian Cedric De Vos 3-2 in a game that last one hour and one minute.

Kawooya fell behind in the first two sets 11-8 and 11-7 before recovering to take the subsequent two sets 9-11 and 5-11 and force a decicer.

In the decider, De Vos triumphed 11-8.

The would be fourth game was not played as the Ugandan top seed got a walk over Alexandre Benassi.

During his last game at the 2018 Fitlink tourney, Kawooya lost 3-0 to Toon Van Baekel in just 25 minutes.

Van Baekel avenged for the first round loss winning 6-11, 5-11 and 5-11 five minutes less of half an hour.

OTHER 2017 TOP USPA SPORTS PERSONALITIES:

ATHLETICS:

Male: David Emong

David Emong Female: Josephine Lalamu

BODY BUILDING:

Isaac Mubirikwa

BADMINTON:

Male: Brian Kasirye

Brian Kasirye Female: Husna Kobusingye

BASKETBALL:

Male : Jimmy Enabu

: Jimmy Enabu Female: Vilma Achen

BOXING:

Muzamiru Kakande

CHESS:

Male : Patrick Kawuma

: Patrick Kawuma Female: Mariam Nakanyike

CRICKET:

Male : Kenneth Waiswa

: Kenneth Waiswa Female: Gertrude Chandiru

LUDO:

Charles Kato

KARATE:

Male : Ronald Mwanje

: Ronald Mwanje Female: Linda Ochen

HOCKEY:

Male : Emmanuel Baguma

: Emmanuel Baguma Female: Dorren Mbabazi

RALLY CREW OF THE YEAR:

Christakis Fitidis and Eric Nzamwita

SWIMMING:

Male : Tendo Mukalazi

: Tendo Mukalazi Female: Avice Meya

WEIGHTLIFTING:

Hakim Ssempereza

TABLE TENNIS:

Male : Ryan Ssekulima

: Ryan Ssekulima Female: Halima Namboozo

LAWN TENNIS:

Duncan Mugabe

POOL:

Male: Fahad ‘The Bee’ Ssewankambo

Fahad ‘The Bee’ Ssewankambo Female: Victoria ‘Vicky’ Namuyanja

RUGBY:

Male : Phillip Wokoroach

: Phillip Wokoroach Female: Samiya Ayikoru

GOLF:

Male : Ronald Rugumayo

: Ronald Rugumayo Female: Martha Babirye

NETBALL:

Peace Proscovia

KICK BOXING:

Patricia Apolot

VOLLEYBALL:

Male : George Aporu

: George Aporu Female: Margret Namayalo

Football:

Male : Geofrey Sserunkuma

: Geofrey Sserunkuma Women: Vanesa Edith Karungi

To Be announced at the USPA Gala (Date will be communicated in the Due Course)

Team of the year 2017:

City Oil Basketball Club

Uganda Cricket Cranes

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) football club

Uganda Pool Cranes

Uganda Netball She Cranes

Overall Sports Personality of the year 2017:

Geofrey Sserunkuma (Uganda Cranes striker)

Peace Proscovia (Netballer)

David Emong (Para Athlete)

Phillip Wokorach (Rugby player)

Best Sports Organized Event of the year 2017: