Squash ace Kawooya elated by USPA 2017 award

2017 USPA Squash player of the year:
- Michael Kawooya
Uganda’s number one squash player, Michael Kawooya is excited after being named as the best squash player of the 2017 by the Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA).
Kawooya was on Monday, 8th January 2018 confirmed at the sports journalists’ first meeting of the year held at Scarlet hall, Imperial Royale Hotel in Kampala.
The great news about his success found him in Belgium where he has just concluded the 2018 Fitlink Open.
“This is very great and I cannot believe it!!!” He exclaimed.
Another milestone:
Kawooya who had a splendid 2017 year with the Prime General Supplies Cup and CSK Rwanda Open successes, also attested this is a dream realized;
This is another dream come true this year and more to come.
I thank all my sponsors and those who have made me achieve this like Hon William Byaruhanga , Kampala the club Limited and all the others who are not mentioned here but they are very supportive to me as well as all press people who are been supporting the squash game too, my family and wife.
Kawooya is in Beligum where he has been taking part in the just concluded Fitlink open.
In Belgium, he overcame Lode Van Baekel 3-0 winning 3-11, 9-11, 8-11 in 31 minutes.
During the second game, Kawooya fell to Spaniard Nilo Vadal 3-0, recording 8-11, 3-11, 5-11 in half an hour of action.
He also lost to Belgian Cedric De Vos 3-2 in a game that last one hour and one minute.
Kawooya fell behind in the first two sets 11-8 and 11-7 before recovering to take the subsequent two sets 9-11 and 5-11 and force a decicer.
In the decider, De Vos triumphed 11-8.
The would be fourth game was not played as the Ugandan top seed got a walk over Alexandre Benassi.
During his last game at the 2018 Fitlink tourney, Kawooya lost 3-0 to Toon Van Baekel in just 25 minutes.
Van Baekel avenged for the first round loss winning 6-11, 5-11 and 5-11 five minutes less of half an hour.
OTHER 2017 TOP USPA SPORTS PERSONALITIES:
ATHLETICS:
- Male: David Emong
- Female: Josephine Lalamu
BODY BUILDING:
- Isaac Mubirikwa
BADMINTON:
- Male: Brian Kasirye
- Female: Husna Kobusingye
BASKETBALL:
- Male: Jimmy Enabu
- Female: Vilma Achen
BOXING:
- Muzamiru Kakande
CHESS:
- Male: Patrick Kawuma
- Female: Mariam Nakanyike
CRICKET:
- Male: Kenneth Waiswa
- Female: Gertrude Chandiru
LUDO:
- Charles Kato
KARATE:
- Male: Ronald Mwanje
- Female: Linda Ochen
HOCKEY:
- Male: Emmanuel Baguma
- Female: Dorren Mbabazi
RALLY CREW OF THE YEAR:
- Christakis Fitidis and Eric Nzamwita
SWIMMING:
- Male: Tendo Mukalazi
- Female: Avice Meya
WEIGHTLIFTING:
- Hakim Ssempereza
TABLE TENNIS:
- Male: Ryan Ssekulima
- Female: Halima Namboozo
LAWN TENNIS:
- Duncan Mugabe
POOL:
- Male: Fahad ‘The Bee’ Ssewankambo
- Female: Victoria ‘Vicky’ Namuyanja
RUGBY:
- Male: Phillip Wokoroach
- Female: Samiya Ayikoru
GOLF:
- Male: Ronald Rugumayo
- Female: Martha Babirye
NETBALL:
- Peace Proscovia
KICK BOXING:
- Patricia Apolot
VOLLEYBALL:
- Male: George Aporu
- Female: Margret Namayalo
Football:
- Male: Geofrey Sserunkuma
- Women: Vanesa Edith Karungi
To Be announced at the USPA Gala (Date will be communicated in the Due Course)
Team of the year 2017:
- City Oil Basketball Club
- Uganda Cricket Cranes
- Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) football club
- Uganda Pool Cranes
- Uganda Netball She Cranes
Overall Sports Personality of the year 2017:
- Geofrey Sserunkuma (Uganda Cranes striker)
- Peace Proscovia (Netballer)
- David Emong (Para Athlete)
- Phillip Wokorach (Rugby player)
Best Sports Organized Event of the year 2017:
- IAAF World Cross Country Championship
- FIVB Africa Zone 5 Championship
- Uganda Golf Open
- Africa Rugby 7’s