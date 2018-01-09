Top flight clubs, regional associations in refresher FUFA connect course

FUFA Media

In a bid to foster professionalism and ease the work of club Transfer Matching System (TMS) officials, the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has optimally made use of the league break due to the forthcoming CHAN 2018 tournament in Morocco.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the federation has organized a fresher FUFA Connect course for the 16 Uganda Premier league and Big league clubs as well as representatives from the eight FUFA regions.

This timely course is intended to further guide club officials in the up coming secondary players’ transfer window.

“This course is designed to refresh and learn more about the dos and don’ts of the player transfer system in order to enhance the smooth process of transferring players during the secondary registration period” a statement on the FUFA Website reads.

FUFA Media

Acting FUFA Competitions Head, Hajjat Aisha Nalule is the brain behind the entire arrangement.

Nalule, a veteran FUFA staff is being assisted by Phoebe Kutamba, Sarah Birungi and Emmanuel Kazora.

Wednesday will be a specially reserved day for the Big league clubs.

All Participants:

Club Officials: Salmin Saleh – Bul Football Club

Bridget Nakayenga- URA Football Club

John Bugembe – Sports Club Villa Jogoo

Asuman Bakshi – Police Football Club

Martin Juuko -UPDF Football Club

Fred Mugalu -Mabarara City Football Club

Edward Kulubya – URA Football Club

Pius Bamwenge -Maroons Football Club

Ahmed Kongola -Kirinya Jinja SS Football Club

Sarah Kisakye- Kirinya Jinja SS Football Club

Allan Gayi – Masavu Football Club

Moses Tusiime – Soana Football Club Josephine Namukisa – KCCA Football Club

Sebaggala Muzafaru – Express Football Club Isaac Jurugo – UPDF Football Club

Faridah Rupyora – Police Football Club

Peter Lwanga – Vipers Sports Club

Mathias Mugwanya – Bright Stars Football club

Regional officials:

Morrisse Otidi – Northern Region Football Association

Brian Sejjemba – Buganda Regional Football Association

Isaac Ssegendo – Kampala Regional Football Association

Ronald Mindra – West Nile Region Football Association

Issa Magoola Kakaire – Eastern Region EXCOM

Derrick Bunduka – Kitara Region Football Association