Top flight clubs, regional associations in refresher FUFA connect course

In a bid to foster professionalism and ease the work of club Transfer Matching System (TMS) officials, the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has optimally made use of the league break due to the forthcoming CHAN 2018 tournament in Morocco.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, the federation has organized a fresher FUFA Connect course for the 16 Uganda Premier league and Big league clubs as well as representatives from the eight FUFA regions.
This timely course is intended to further guide club officials in the up coming secondary players’ transfer window.
“This course is designed to refresh and learn more about the dos and don’ts of the player transfer system in order to enhance the smooth process of transferring players during the secondary registration period” a statement on the FUFA Website reads.
- Salmin Saleh – Bul Football Club
- Bridget Nakayenga- URA Football Club
- John Bugembe – Sports Club Villa Jogoo
- Asuman Bakshi – Police Football Club
- Martin Juuko -UPDF Football Club
- Fred Mugalu -Mabarara City Football Club
- Edward Kulubya – URA Football Club
- Pius Bamwenge -Maroons Football Club
- Ahmed Kongola -Kirinya Jinja SS Football Club
- Sarah Kisakye- Kirinya Jinja SS Football Club
- Allan Gayi – Masavu Football Club
- Moses Tusiime – Soana Football Club
- Josephine Namukisa – KCCA Football Club
- Sebaggala Muzafaru – Express Football Club
- Isaac Jurugo – UPDF Football Club
-
Faridah Rupyora – Police Football Club
-
Peter Lwanga – Vipers Sports Club
-
Mathias Mugwanya – Bright Stars Football club
- Morrisse Otidi – Northern Region Football Association
- Brian Sejjemba – Buganda Regional Football Association
- Isaac Ssegendo – Kampala Regional Football Association
- Ronald Mindra – West Nile Region Football Association
- Issa Magoola Kakaire – Eastern Region EXCOM
- Derrick Bunduka – Kitara Region Football Association
- Bernard Bainamani