Wednesday, January 10

City Oilers vs. KIU Titans – 7:00 pm, Lugogo

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Sudi Ulanga is optimistic KIU Titans will bounce back in Game 3 of the National Basketball League.

KIU trail City Oilers 2-0 in the best-of-seven series and have been counted out by many but their captain insists it’s too early to rule Titans out.

“It’s too early (to rule KIU Titans out),” Ulanga told the media after the 76-72 loss. “It’s not yet over, there are five more games to play.

“We are coming back on Wednesday a very different team, and we shall play very well” he added.

Ulanga who poured in 24 points in Game 2 and has been in superb form so far in the series shaded light on what went wrong in their last game.

“I think we did not play defense well as a team again, we need to go back to the drawing board address the problem and come back strong.”

The shooting guard stresses that much as KIU’s initial target was to get to the final, they now want to win the championship and it’s not out of their hands.

“The goal was to get to the final but like a business man, when you work to make one million and you get it, you work so hard to get may be five million.

“Now we worked so hard to get in the finals. Now (that) we are in the final, we are not here to participate we are here to compete and we actually want to win the championship.

“It’s not yet over, Wednesday we shall come back a different team and we shall play very well.”