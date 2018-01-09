William, Miguel advance contest to MX50 seniors

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

The 2018 National Motocross championship has been officially launched.

Riders will compete over eight rounds this year. The season will commence on 21st January at the Victoria Race Track, Garuga.

The season shows signs of a tight competition ahead with riders setting new ambitions, strategies and rolling in newer bikes for the new season.

The most notable upgrade is William Blick Jr and Miguel Katende. Both will be moving from MX50 junior to the MX50cc senior class.

Blick, the MX50 Junior champion and Katende who was the second runner-up went neck and neck throughout the past season.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

The pair will now have to buckle down their contention towards Gift Sebuguzi in the MX50 senior class this season.

The 2017 MX50 senior class champion Isabella Blick is upgrading to the MX65 class. She is expected to face off with Alon Orland, the Obote brothers among others.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Malcom Lubega, who won the MX65 title now joins the most competitive class; the MX85 battling it out with the class champion Fortune Sentamu.

After winning two MX2 titles at ease, Fatuh Kiggundu is contemplating on joining MX1 class for more of a tighter competition this season.