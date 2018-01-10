Six Cranes players retained from CHAN 2016 team

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Only six players that featured at the CHAN 2016 in Kigali, Rwanda have maintained their places on the team for the Morocco edition.

Uganda Cranes coach Sebestien Desabre made his decision on the final squad for the 5th edition of the Africa Nations Championship known following a 1-0 loss to Congo in a trial game retaining six players from CHAN 2016.

The six, who were under now Orlando Pirates coach Mulitin Micho Sredojevic are goalkeeper Ismael Watenga, defenders Bernard Muwanga, Joseph Nsubuga, Timothy Awany and Isaac Muleme and midfielder Muzamir Mutyaba.

Where is the rest?

From the 2016 squad, five are ineligible after moving to foreign leagues although it remains to be seen whether they would have made the cut.

Mathias Kigonya (Sofapaka, Kenya), Farouk Miya (Standard Liege, Belgium), Keziron Kizito (Kerala Blasters), Ivan Ntege and Edris Lubega (Australia), Frank Kalanda (AS Kigali, Rwanda), Geoffrey Sserunkuma and Joseph Ochaya (Zambia) and Robert Sentongo (Ethiopia) all ply their trade outside Uganda.

The rest are in the country but didn’t catch the eye of the national team – James Alitho, Richard Kasagga, Denis Okot, Hassan Wasswa Dazo, Ambrose Kirya, Erisa Sekisambu and Ceaser Okhuti.