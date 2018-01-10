CHAN 2018 Preparations: Rwanda winds up with Algeria build up in Tunisia

CHAN 2018 Build Up:

Wednesday, 10th January 2018

Algeria Vs Rwanda

El Menzeh Stadium, Tunisia

Ferwafa Media

Rwanda Amavubi Stars will play their final build up against Algeria on Wednesday at the El Menzah Stadium in Tunisia.

This will be the third build up following the 40 minutes’ match with Sudan (aborted while at 0-0) and the one all stalemate with Namibia on Sunday.

Rwanda’s head coach Antoine Hey, as quoted by the Ferwafa.rw confirmed he expects a tough challenge against Algeria;

First of all, we had a good training week, we played one and half matches, we have no injuries and this is very good because it was very tough for the players in terms of the training program and also traveling a long trip from Kigali via Doha to Tunisia as well as adapting to whether changes. It is very positive. On Tuesday, the players looked very sharp, aggressive, very focused and there was very high competition in the squad where everybody wants to play. We feel now we are in the final stages of our preparation program and our focus is on the Algeria team who are just coming to play against us which is a big honor also and we want to go out and show a good performance and result that gives us some confidence for next Monday. We face a very good group of Algerian players on Wednesday. They have a new coach coach Rabah Madjer, one of my childhood heroes. They are more experienced than our group but we want to show a good performance against them and show them that they have made a good decision to choose to play Rwanda in their first friendly match under their new coach and not some other team which is camping in Tunisia

Rwanda held a training session in Sousse at El Mouradi training facility on Tuesday morning before heading to Tunis where they spent a night at El Mouradi Gammarth Hotel in preparation for Wednesday’s action.

At CHAN 2018, Rwanda is housed in group C alongside Libya, Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea.

This group will be based in Tanger, Morocco.

The 2018 CHAN tournament will attract Morocco, Mauritania, Guinea, Sudan, Cote d’Ivoire, Namibia, Zambia, Uganda, Libya, Equatorial Guinea, Nigeria, Rwanda, Angola, Burkina Faso, Cameroon and Congo Brazzaville.