CHAN 2018 Preparations: Uganda Cranes fall to Congo in final build up

Build Up Match:

Congo 1-0 Uganda Cranes

Uganda Cranes lost 1-0 to Congo in the final build up in preparation for the 2018 Africa Nations Championship.

The match was played under freezing conditions in Rabat city on Tuesday night.

From the line up that faced Guinea in the earlier build up, only goalkeeper Isma Watenga was the replacement for Benjamin Ochan on the starting eleven.

KCCA creative midfielder Sadam Ibrahim Juma came closest to scoring with a well taken free kick saved by the goalkeeper in the first stanza of the game.

Winger Milton Karisa also threatened the opposition with directness and pace.

Midfielder Muzamiru Mutyaba, who had a colourful first opening 45 minutes later paved way for Tom Masiko at the start of the second half.

U-23 graduate defender Mustafa Mujuzi earned his maiden senior cap when he replaced KCCA defender Dennis Timothy Awanyi with five minutes left on the clock.

This was the second and last friendly match after the one all draw with Guinea last Saturday.

Bright Stars striker Nelson Senkatuka scored the lone goal in the Guinea match after coming on for Tadeo Lwanga.

Head coach Sebastien Desabre then communicated the final 23 man team that will represent Uganda at the championship where Uganda Cranes is in group B alongside West Africans Cote D’Ivoire, Zambia and Namibia.

Tom Masiko and Mustapha Kizza are on their way back home after the final 23 man team was submitted to CAF.

Meanwhile, the team will remain in Rabat until the start of the tournament before moving to Marrakech where group B is based.

Uganda Cranes XI Vs Congo:

Isma Watenga (GK), Nicholas Wadada, Isaac Muleme, Dennis Timothy Awanyi (85′ Mustapha Mujjuzi), Bernard Muwanga (Captain), Taddeo Lwanga, Milton Karisa, Mutyaba Muzamiru (45′ Tom Masiko), Derrick Nsibambi,Ibrahim Sadam Juma, Allan Kyambadde