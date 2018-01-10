How clubs are represented on Cranes CHAN team

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Hours after Uganda Cranes coach Sebestien Desabre named the squad for the 2018 African Nations Championship, Kawowo Sports’ Ismael Kiyonga looks at club representation on the team.

Of the 16 clubs in the Uganda Premier League, only seven have players on the team in Morocco.

Back to back champions KCCA have the most members on the team with at least a player in each department.

The Kasasiro have eight players on the team led by goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan, defenders Isaac Muleme and Timothy Awany, midfielders Ibrahim Saddam Juma, Muzamiru Mutyaba and Paul Mucureezi plus forwards Derrick Nsibambi and Muhammad Shaban.

Vipers follow closely with five players; goalie Ismail Watenga, defender Nicholas Wadada Wakiro, midfielders Moses Waiswa and Taddeo Lwanga as well as Milton Karisa.

Sixteen time league champions and current log leaders SC Villa are represented by team captain Bernard Muwanga, midfielder Allan Kyambadde and right back Joseph Nsubuga.

Bright Stars (Seif Batte and Nelson Senkatuka), Police FC (Aggrey Madoi and Rahmat Senfuka) and Proline (Saidi Keni and Mustapha Mujjuzi) each have two players on the team while the Red Eagles, Express FC have midfielder AbdulKarim Kasule despite their relegation woes.

Uganda is in group B alongside Zambia, Namibia and Ivory Coast and will be based in Marrakesh.

Summary of club representation on the CHAN team

KCCA – 8

Vipers – 5

SC Villa – 3

Bright Stars – 2

Police FC – 2

Proline – 2

Express FC – 1

Proline – 2