Uganda Cranes opponents Zambia have named their final squad for the 2018 Africa Nations Championship with only three players surviving from the CHAN 2016 squad.

Wedson Nyirenda, the Chipolopolo coach has retained defenders Donashano Malama and Adrian Chama plus midfielder Jack Chirwa from the team that played in Rwanda under now Yanga coach George Lwandamina.

Experienced goalkeeper Toaster Nsabata and midfield enforcer Augustine Mulenga also made the team despite interest from foreign clubs that would make them ineligible for the tournament.

Zambia open their campaign against Uganda Cranes on Sunday January 14 before facing Ivory Coast and Namibia in group B.

The Zambia Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Moses Mapulanga (Nkana), Toaster Nsabata (Zanaco), Allan Chibwe (Power Dynamos)

Defenders: Simon Silwimba,Fackson Kapumbu (both Zesco United), Lawrence Chungu (Power Dynamos), John Mwangeni (Nkana), Ziyo Tembo (Zanaco),Isaac Shamujompa (Buildcon), Adrian Chama (Green Buffaloes)

Midfielders: Kondwani Mtonga(Zesco United), Donashano Malama (Nkana),Jack Chirwa, Mike Katiba (both Green Buffaloes), Ernest Mbewe, Augustine Mulenga (both Zanaco), Larry Bwalya,Godfrey Ngwenya (both Power Dynamos),Chanda Mushili (Lumwana Radiants)

Strikers: Martin Phiri, Alex Ng’onga (both Power Dynamos), Friday Samu (Green Buffaloes), Lazarus Kambole (Zesco United)