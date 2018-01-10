KCCA defeats Kamwokya Select in build up

Friendly Match:

KCCA FC 4-0 Kamwokya select

Kampala Capital City Authority continued with the league break preparations with yet another build up on Wednesday.

KCCA overcame Kamwokya Select 4-0 during a test build up match played at their Lugogo fortress.

Mike Mutebi’s charges scored through teenagers Julius Poloto, Allan Okello, Steven Seerwadda and Ibrahim Wamaanah.

This was the second build up for KCCA in the January break after a comprehensive 4-0 win away to Pallisa United last Saturday.

New players as Salim Kyobe, Steven Bengo, Sserwadda and others are being tested out in the team.

The team training resumes on Thursday morning at Lugogo.