Rugby

Kenya Harlequins sign Rhinos’ Daudi Semwani

ago
by Franklin Kaweru
TwitterFacebookGoogle PlusInstagram
Courtesy
Daudi Semwami

Kenya Harlequins have secured the services of Daudi Semwani from Rimula Rhinos in the mid-season transfer window.

The two clubs confirmed the transfer of the flyer via their Twitter platforms.

Semwami joins the side alongside Kenyan International Cyprian Kuto (from Homeboyz), Alex Olaba (from Strathmore) and Mtalaheri Matthew (from Impala Saracens).

Kuto returns to the side he left in 2013 for Strathmore University.

You May Also Like

Rugby Premiership: Rhinos see off Buffaloes, Pirates rip Warriors

Rugby Premiership: Kobs out to maintain perfect start to season

DAVID ISABIRYE: Santa Claus wishes for Uganda’s sports in 2018

Leave a Reply