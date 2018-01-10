Kenya Harlequins sign Rhinos’ Daudi Semwani

Courtesy

Kenya Harlequins have secured the services of Daudi Semwani from Rimula Rhinos in the mid-season transfer window.

The two clubs confirmed the transfer of the flyer via their Twitter platforms.

In other news… it’s transfer season

Welcome to Kenya Harlequin FC

1. Cyprian Kuto – HBR

2. Alex Olaba from – Leos

3. Mtalaheri Mathew – Impala

4. David Semwami – Uganda #SSS — SportPesa Quins (@KenyaHarlequins) January 9, 2018

We wish @daudimuscle the best with @KenyaHarlequins .You gave us memories worth cherishing. Good luck on your next journey — Shell Rimula Rhinos (@RimulaRhinos) January 9, 2018

Semwami joins the side alongside Kenyan International Cyprian Kuto (from Homeboyz), Alex Olaba (from Strathmore) and Mtalaheri Matthew (from Impala Saracens).

Kuto returns to the side he left in 2013 for Strathmore University.