Mapinduzi Cup 2018: URA outsmarts Yanga, progress to final

Mapinduzi Cup 2018 (Semi finals):

Uganda Revenue Authority 0 (5) – 0 (4) Yanga

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club progressed to the finals of the 2018 Mapinduzi Cup.

The successful feat for the Ugandan representatives followed a 5-4 post match penalty victory that had proceeded a goal-less draw in 90 minutes at the Amman Stadium in Zanzibar on Wednesday evening.

Congolese turned Rwandese striker Bokota Labama Kamana had the first attempt at the Yanga goal as early as the opening 30 seconds into the game.

His shot from 20 yards narrowly missed taget.

Nicholas Kagaba followed suit as he second minute shot on the right was parried for a corner by goal keeper.

Left winger Charles Sempa tested the Yanga goalie with a shot over the bar in the 12th minute as the tax collectors maintained the dominance in the opening half.

Seven minutes into the second half, Yanga’s Obrey Chirwa replaced Pius Buswita for the first change of the game.

In the 66th minute, URA had a chance missed when Nicholas Kagaba’s shot inside the area was tapped for a corner by the Yanga goalkeeper.

URA came closest to opening the deadlock 10 minutes to full time when Deboss Kalama headed at the near post and the ball sneaked through the side netting.

In the tense shoot out, Patrick Mbowa, Enock Kibumba, Shafik Kagimu, Jimmy Kulaba and Brian Majwega scored for

Tshishimbi, Kessy, Raphael Daudi and Michael Gadiel scored for Yanga.

URA will now face either Singida United or Azam in Saturday’s final at the Amman stadium.

The winner will smile home with at least Shs 25M as top prize money and a trophy.

Team Line Ups:

URA FC XI:

Nafian Alionzi (G.K), Enock Kibumba, Brian Majwega, Allan Munaaba ,Paul Mbowa, Julius Mutyaba, Nicholas Kagaba, Deboss Kalama, Shafik Kagimu, Bokota Labama, Charles Ssempa

Subs: Mathias Muwanga (G.K), Hudu Mulikyi, Steven Mpoza, Jimmy Kulaba, Denis Kamanzi, Peter Lwasa, Moses Sseruyide

Head coach: Paul Nkata

Yanga XI:

Youthe Rostand (G.K), Hassan Hamisi, Haji Mwinyi, Andrew Vicent, Kelvin Yondani, Said Juma, Pius Buswita, Papy Kabamba, Juma Mahadhi, Ibrahim Ajib, Emmanuel Martin

Subs: Ramadhan Kabwili (G.K), Juma Abdul, Gadiel Michael, Pato Ngonyani, Edward Maka, Raphael Daudi, Chirwa Obrey

Head coach: Noel Mwandila

Referees: