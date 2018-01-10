New running format for Mbarara Rally

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

The 2018 National Rally Championship season is officially on after the launch of the season opener on Wednesday.

The Lato Milk Mbarara Rally will again set the ball rolling for the new. The rally is due January 26-28 in Mbarara.

The event takes on a new running format over the two days.

Whereas the Super Special Stages was entirely ran on day one of the event, this year, crews will embark on early stages before tackling Super Special Stages which are incorporated within the stages.

“Some drivers have over the years complained about these day one Super Special Stages. They thought they wasted a lot of time on day one of the event.

“More so, theres no where we could stage a Super Special Stage close to town. The only track was far from town with makes our logistic a bit hard.

“We always work out everything to develop the sport further as well as satisfying the competitors. So we thought it was a great initiative,” said the Event Manager Sayeed Kaketo.

Mbarara Rally will rev off with the early stage in Biharwe (43.33km) before four other stages are covered including two super special stages to make up the day’s total distance of 86.77kilometres.

A total competitive distance of 107.33kilometres will be covered on day two.