Sebastien Desabre names the final Uganda Cranes team for CHAN 2018

CHAN 2018:

Uganda Cranes Fixtures (Group B)

Uganda Vs Zambia – 14th January 2018 (Marrakech)

Uganda Vs Namibia – 18th January 2018 (Marrakech)

Uganda Vs Ivory Coast – 22nd January 2018 (Marrakech)

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Uganda Cranes head coach Sebastien Desabre has named the final 23 man team for the 2018 Championship of Africa Nations tournament.

The long awaited list was confirmed and released public after Uganda’s second international build up up against Congo in Rabat on Tuesday night.

Uganda Cranes lost 1-0 to Congo in the final build up that followed Saturday’s match.

Trimmed off:

KCCA left back Mustapha Kiiza and Vipers midfielder Tom Masiko were deemed as surplus to requirements.

The duo, who had left the country with the rest of the Uganda delegation left for Morocco last Wednesday aboard Qatar Airways are expected to return to Uganda from Morocco on Thursday morning.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Uganda is in group B alongside Cote D’Ivoire, Zambia and Namibia.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Goalkeepers: Isma Watenga (Vipers Sc), Benjamin Ochan (KCCA FC), Saidi Keni (Proline FC)

Defenders: Nico Wakiro Wadada (Vipers Sc), Joseph Nsubuga (Sc Villa Jogoo), Isaac Muleme (KCCA FC), Aggrey Madoi (Police FC), Timothy Dennis Awanyi (KCCA FC), Bernard Muwanga (Sc Villa Jogoo), Mujuzi Mustapha (Proline FC)

Midfielders: Tadeo Lwanga (Vipers SC), Ibrahim Saddam Juma (KCCA FC), Muzamiru Mutyaba (KCCA FC), Milton Karisa (Vipers SC), Abubaker Kasule (Express FC), Allan Kyambadde (SC Villa Jogoo), Paul Mucureezi (KCCA FC), Rahmat Senfuka (Police F.C)

Center Forwards: Derrick Nsibambi (KCCA FC), Muhammad Shaban (KCCA FC), Nelson Senkatuka (Bright Stars FC)

Officials: