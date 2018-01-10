VVC start preps for Women’s African Club Championship

CAVB Press

Vision Volleyball Camp (VVC) ladies team started training for the upcoming season over the weekend.

Top on the mind of head coach Hannington Nsubuga is the Women’s African Club Championship to be played in Cairo, Egypt in March.

“We have very little time ahead of the AWCC which kicks off on 5th March so we have to start preparing,” Nsubuga said as quoted by the club website.

The players who were actively involved in the team’s activities last season had been given a break after the national league finals and will join those who were not very active but have been training at Namboole.

The team will be training five days a week (Monday-Friday) between 5:00 and 8:30 pm.

Locally, VVC had a successful campaign last year winning five cups including victory in the National Clubs Championship that earned them a ticket to represent Uganda at the 2018 Women’s African Clubs Championship.

The Namboole based side finished seventh on their debut at the continent and will be looking to better that feat come March.