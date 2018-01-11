Isabirye dumps Nyamityobora for Soana Football club

KAWOWO SPORTS

Football coaching, like many adjustable jobs remains a challenge for many.

In light of the former Uganda Cranes international striker Alex Isabirye, job hooping is a means to make ends meet in a way or another.

Isabirye has re-joined Soana Football Club, a club he had deserted in August 2017 before joining new comers Masavu FC as coached by the club president, Smart Obed;

Yes. Alex Isabirye is now our coach for another year. We are happy to work with him once again

At Masavu, he spent there just a week, quiting after citing internal disorganization at the club.

For the past three months, he has been head coach at FUFA Big league side Nyamityobora F.C.

In the 12 games at Nyamityobora, he leaves the club in second place in Rwenzori group with 25 points, one behind leaders Kitara Football club from Hoima.

During his first epoch at Soana FC, Isabirye managed the club for 12 league games, winning five between March and May 2017.

The soft spoken former international takes over Soana Shafik Bisaso, who has since joined Express.

Bisaso’s contract at Soana was terminated in October 2017 by the club boss, Smart Obed following a series of poor results.

Since Bisaso’s departure, David Mutono has been acting an the caretaker coach.

Mutono, a CAF B licenced coach remains as assistant coach to Isabirye.

Isabirye’s second spell at Soana will see him take over the club that he understands inside out.

He has formerly worked at Uganda Revenue Authority Football Club, BUL, Sports Club Victoria University, Kirinya Jinja SS, Masavu and lately Nyamitobora.

At URA, he also had two coaching spells.

Soana kicks off the second round training on 15th January 2018.