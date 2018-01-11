Uganda Cup 2017/18: Clubs set for round of 64 draws

© Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) will hold the draws for the round of 64 of the 44th edition on Thursday at the federation’s headquarters in Mengo, Kampala.

This was confirmed by a statement published on the federation website.

The draws for the 44th Edition for the round of 64 of the FUFA Uganda Cup are set for Thursday 11th January 2018 at a press conference to be held at FUFA House, Mengo 11 a.m.

Of the 64 teams, 22 are from the regional leagues while the 26 teams in the Fufa Big league and 16 from the Uganda Premier League.

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) FC is the defending champion of the Uganda Cup.

The Kasasiro christened club defeated Paidha Black Angels 2-0 in the finals played at Green Light stadium in Arua last season.

Teams at round of 64

Uganda Premier League (16)

KCCA FC, Maroons FC, Proline FC, Masavu FC,Express FC, SC Villa, UPDF FC, Police FC, URA FC, BUL FC, Kirinya Jinja SS FC, Onduparaka FC, Mbarara City FC, Vipers SC, Soana FC, Bright stars FC

FUFA Big League (26)

Nyamityobora, Synergy FC, Kitara FC, Doves All Stars, Kamuli Park, Kireka FC, Water FC, Ntinda FC, Bumate FC, Greater Masaka FC, Vura FC, Agape SS, JMC Hippos, Ndejje University FC, Kyetume FC, Kataka FC,Busia Fisheries, Amuka Bright Light, Paidha Black Angels, Kira United,Kansai Plascon, Simba FC, Lira United, Bukedia TC, Sun City FC, Kabale Sharp FC

Regional league clubs (22)